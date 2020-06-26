Video

As much as £2.5m is outstanding in claims for compensation by Welsh consumers after holidays and events were cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trading Standards officials said they have been deluged by complaints about refunds - with allegations some firms are trying to push customers to accept credit vouchers.

Tracey Kinsey from Magor, Monmouthshire, was one of those who claim they were given the run around - thought the travel firm said her cash will be back in the bank any day now.