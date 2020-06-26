Litter and brawling on hottest day of the year
Coronavirus lockdown: Litter dumped on hottest day of the year

People flocked to Wales' beauty spots on the hottest day of the year, but many failed to clean up after themselves, leaving the places a mess.

As temperatures soared on Thursday, those enjoying the sun in Ogmore-on-Sea, Vale of Glamorgan, captured images of a mass brawl.

There were also piles of rubbish to be cleaned up on Friday morning at Cardiff Bay and Langland Bay in Swansea.

