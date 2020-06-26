Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lightning strikes hit Wales after hot weather
Lightning strikes across Wales were captured on camera as storms on Thursday night followed recent hot weather.
A further Met Office warning of more storms is in place for parts of north east, mid and south east Wales from 12:00 BST on Friday until 09:00 on Saturday.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window