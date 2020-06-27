Memorial marks year since boy's river death

Video

The family of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found in the River Cynon in Rhondda Cynon Taff have held a memorial marking one year since his death.

Christopher Kapessa's family has accused the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and South Wales Police of institutional racism after the CPS said there was clear evidence a suspect pushed him into the river but it was not continuing with a prosecution.

The CPS said there was no "public interest" to bring a manslaughter case despite "sufficient evidence".

South Wales Police said it had referred the investigation to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and was "absolutely committed to implementing any opportunities for learning".