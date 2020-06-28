Woman, 95, clapped home after Covid-19 recovery

Video

This is the moment 95-year-old Megan Williams was clapped back into her care home after spending seven weeks in hospital with Covid-19.

She spent four weeks in Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley on Holyhead, Anglesey, and three weeks in Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Gwynedd.

Now she has returned to Rhos Care Home in Malltraeth on Anglesey.

Her daughter Mair Lynch said it had been awful not seeing her mother since early March but was very relieved she has recovered and her grandson John Griffith said she “deserved all the credit” for being so strong.