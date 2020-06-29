Pupils back in school after three months

Video

Some pupils have returned to Welsh schools for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown started in March.

Limited numbers are allowed in at a time due to strict social distancing measures.

But it is hoped over the next three or four weeks, all pupils will be able to "check in, catch up and prepare" ahead of the September term.

One headteacher said teachers were "excited" but had a "degree of anxiety and apprehension" as pupils returned.