Coronavirus: Airbus job cuts plan 'devastating' for Broughton
Airbus has been described as "a big part of the community" by people in a north Wales town.
The firm, which plans to cut 1,700 UK jobs, employs 6,000 people in Broughton, Flintshire.
Responding to the news, one local said: "Most people who live in the area, work here."
The UK losses are expected to be at Broughton and Filton, in Bristol.
01 Jul 2020
