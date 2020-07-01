Couple tie the knot under coronavirus lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Cardiff couple tie the knot under lockdown
It was not quite the wedding Elizabeth Facer and Ian Choi had planned before the coronavirus outbreak.
The couple, from Cardiff, were due to celebrate tying the knot with 300 guests on 20 June.
But instead they had a much smaller gathering with social distancing after rearranging the wedding within a few days after restrictions over holding ceremonies were eased.
It was held in Penrhyndeudraeth, near Porthmadog, Gwynedd, on Saturday.
01 Jul 2020
