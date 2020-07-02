Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grange University Hospital: A look inside Wales' newest hospital
The first major hospital to be built in Wales in more than 20 years could be ready to open early.
The £350m Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, has taken three years to build.
It has 471 beds and about three-quarters of patients will be treated in their own rooms with ensuite facilities.
It is set to open in November, subject to Welsh Government approval.
BBC Wales has been given a look inside.
-
02 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-53255002/grange-university-hospital-a-look-inside-wales-newest-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window