'Smell training' to recover senses lost to virus

Laura Wood is training her senses with daily sniffing of things like shoe polish and spices.

She is hoping to recover her smell and taste after losing them to coronavirus.

"I had a cup of coffee, it just didn't taste right. I made another cup then had something to eat - it was a hot cross bun - and I realised it didn't taste of anything," she said.

Loss of smell and taste is a symptom of coronavirus, and testing later showed Ms Wood had caught the virus.

But two months on, her senses have not yet recovered.

"I love to cook but it's taken the joy out of cooking because you get nothing - even simple things like garlic and onion, a chicken cooking in the oven, there's just nothing at the moment," she said.