'I'll make the most of my time. I'm a survivor'

Coronavirus survivor Davide Compagnone was brought back from the brink of death after a struggle with the virus.

Dr Matt Morgan of Cardiff' University Hospital of Wales (UHW) called in a specialist team he thought was Davide’s only hope.

“Thank you is not going to be enough for me,” said Davide, a 37-year-old pharmacist from Cardiff, after he met the intensive care consultant for the first time since treatment at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

Dr Morgan said after their meeting it was “so important” to see “that end result of when things go well.”