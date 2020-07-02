Forty arrests in 'unprecedented' drugs raids

Video

The biggest operation the National Crime Agency (NCA) has ever carried out in the UK has seen forty people arrested across Wales.

Drugs worth £6m and more than £2m cash were also seized in Wales as part of Operation Venetic.

The NCA said the Europe-wide operation, which lasted over three months and involved police forces across the UK, has had the biggest impact on organised crime gangs it has ever seen.

It was after a top-secret communications system used by criminals to trade drugs and guns across Europe was "successfully penetrated".