What do eased travel restrictions mean for me?
Video

Coronavirus: Travel 'as far as you like' from Monday

With "stay local" travel restrictions being lifted in Wales on Monday, you may be wondering what it means for you.

For the first time since March you can travel to see friends and family.

You can also visit beauty spots and outdoor tourism attractions.

But normal service has not quite resumed, with other restrictions remaining in place.

  • 03 Jul 2020
