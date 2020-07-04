Video

An historic hotel has been hit by floods.

The Ty'n y Cornel Hotel, by Tal-y-llyn lake in Gwynedd, has suffered regular flooding in recent years.

This time it has "flooded all the garages but not the main building," according to a hotel spokesman.

"The flood water is up to my knees in the road," he said.

Natural Resources Wales has issued half a dozen flood alerts in north Wales on Saturday.