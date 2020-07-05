Bronze Age tomb recreated on Minecraft

Media player
Minecraft: Father and daughter recreate Bronze Age tomb
An archaeologist and his daughter have recreated a Bronze Age tomb on the video game Minecraft.
Dr Ben Edwards and Bella have put in hours during lockdown reproducing Bryn Celli Ddu, a 5,000-year-old site on Anglesey.
They used actual Lidar (light detection and ranging) data from the site to make a virtual one.
"I thought it was a really fun way of doing it because kids will always want to go on Minecraft and play games like that, so it's a fun way to put learning into people's heads," said Bella.
