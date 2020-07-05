Video

People from across Wales put their hands together to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

The applause followed ten weeks of claps held during the coronavirus lockdown to thank frontline workers.

First Minister Mark Drakeford was among those seen cheering on the streets.

In Aberystwyth a band played to pay their respects, while a little girl in Caerphilly paid showed thanks by clattering a saucepan.