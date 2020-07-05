Public cheers NHS for 72 years of serving Britain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clap for the NHS at 72: Wales applauds health service

People from across Wales put their hands together to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

The applause followed ten weeks of claps held during the coronavirus lockdown to thank frontline workers.

First Minister Mark Drakeford was among those seen cheering on the streets.

In Aberystwyth a band played to pay their respects, while a little girl in Caerphilly paid showed thanks by clattering a saucepan.

  • 05 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Inside the secret Covid rave scene