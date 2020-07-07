Should people in Wales wear face masks in public?

Video

People are not required to wear face masks in public in Wales but the Welsh Government is continuing to look at evidence about whether they should be mandatory, according to Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

His comments come after Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, the UK's national academy of science, said everyone should wear a face covering in crowded public spaces.

The Welsh Government has recommended that people wear three-layer face coverings on public transport and when they cannot avoid being closer than 2m to others.

So what do people in Wales think?