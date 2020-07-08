Video

There have been calls to remove an obelisk in Carmarthen to Sir Thomas Picton, a 19th Century war hero who has also been denounced for cruelty as a slave owner.

TV presenter Ameer Davies-Rana, 23, who endured racism while growing up, said it was time to "get rid" of such memorials.

But councillor Cefin Campbell, a member of Carmarthenshire council's executive board, said the obelisk should be updated to include a more "rounded picture" of Picton's past.

The authority is due to discuss plans to tackle racism, including reviewing public monuments and street names.