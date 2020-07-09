Video

All state schools in Wales will reopen to all pupils in September, the education minister has said.

Kirsty Williams also told the Welsh government daily briefing that children would not have to socially distance with those in their class or "contact group" of about 30 pupils.

She said it would be "disingenuous to say fully opening schools is a zero-risk proposition" but the "balance of risks" allowed a return to full-time schooling in September.

All pupils will return "if possible" from 1 September, but schools could have "two weeks flexibility" if head teachers wanted to prioritise the return of some year groups, she said.