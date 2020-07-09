All you need to know about Welsh schools returning

Media player
Coronavirus: All you need to know about schools in Wales returning
All state schools in Wales will reopen to all pupils in September for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown started in late March.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said there would be only limited social distancing within "contact groups" of about 30 pupils.
Adults in schools, however, will have to socially distance with each other.
The minister added that parents and carers would not face a fine for not sending their child to school in Wales.
09 Jul 2020
