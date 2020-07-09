Video

The train up Wales' highest peak will resume for the first time since March on Friday - but services will not go right to the top.

Trains on the 4.7 mile (7.6 km) Snowdon Mountain Railway track will reopen with modifications to ensure they adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

The train from Llanberis will stop three-quarters of the way up the mountain at Clogwyn at 2,556 ft (779 m) - nearly 1,000 feet below the summit.

"What we had to do with the carriages, with the different departments, we had to put in Perspex to separate people," said Chris Jones, the company's revenue manager.

"We've almost halved the number of people that can go. We can usually take around 74 and now it's down to about 30 - but that depends on whether it's groups or individuals."