Princesses moved by campaigning gran's story

Video

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were moved almost to tears on hearing the story of grandmother Enid Waterfall.

The 85-year-old, from Wrexham, has kept the memory of grandson Richard alive by fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He died in 2018 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or tissues around them.

Eugenie called Mrs Waterfall “amazing,” saying: “It almost chokes me up a bit, because it must be so difficult to do that".