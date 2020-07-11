'There's a long way to go. I'm getting there'
Geoff could hardly stand after catching Covid-19 and suffering a stroke

Geoff Bodman could barely stand on suffering a stroke after catching coronavirus.

More than a month on he needs intense rehabilitation including physiotherapy, psychotherapy and speech therapy.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have put together a website to help recovery. Many rehab sessions are by video link.

“There’s a long journey to go,” Geoff said. “I think I’m getting there.”

