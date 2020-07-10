Medics changed by 'very frightening' experience

Video

A doctor leading an intensive care unit says everyone who worked in hospitals during the pandemic will be changed by the experience.

David Hepburn from the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport was one of the first NHS doctors to become ill with Covid-19 when he was infected in early March.

But little did he know the intensive care unit he was leading was about to be flooded with critically ill patients as south-east Wales became an early coronavirus hotspot.

Speaking to BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke, he reflected on some "very frightening" experiences over the past five months.