Pubs can reopen inside from 3 August
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Pubs and cafes to reopen indoors in Wales on 3 August

Pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants can reopen inside in Wales from 3 August, if Covid-19 cases keep dropping.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would depend on the success of next week's reopening of outdoor hospitality.

Businesses will be asked to maintain 2m social distancing and put measures in place where this cannot happen.

Campsites, hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas and playgrounds are to reopen in the next three weeks.

  • 10 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Can you become immune to coronavirus?