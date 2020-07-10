Pubs can reopen inside from 3 August

Video

Pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants can reopen inside in Wales from 3 August, if Covid-19 cases keep dropping.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would depend on the success of next week's reopening of outdoor hospitality.

Businesses will be asked to maintain 2m social distancing and put measures in place where this cannot happen.

Campsites, hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas and playgrounds are to reopen in the next three weeks.