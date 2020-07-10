Pubs can reopen inside from 3 August

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Pubs and cafes to reopen indoors in Wales on 3 August
Pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants can reopen inside in Wales from 3 August, if Covid-19 cases keep dropping.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would depend on the success of next week's reopening of outdoor hospitality.
Businesses will be asked to maintain 2m social distancing and put measures in place where this cannot happen.
Campsites, hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas and playgrounds are to reopen in the next three weeks.
-
10 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-53362916/coronavirus-pubs-and-cafes-to-reopen-indoors-in-wales-on-3-augustRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window