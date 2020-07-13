'Excitement' as hairdressers prepare for reopening

Video

Hairstylists "cannot wait" to restart cutting hair in Wales on Monday as they prepare for their first customers since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes in Wales are also allowed to start serving customers outdoors from Monday in the latest easing of restrictions.

Hairdressers will stick to strict safety measures and salons have put up protective screens to ensure they are Covid-19 safe.

"We've actually sought the help of Cardiff University bioscience department to make sure we're doing everything as best we can," said Tom Sage, owner of Sage hairdressing in Cardiff.