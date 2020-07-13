Masks to become compulsory on public transport

Video

Face masks are to be made mandatory on public transport from 27 July, Wales’ First Minister has announced.

At the Welsh Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Mark Drakeford said this would include taxis and other situations where social distancing was not possible.

He said this was being done for "simplicity and consistency” because of the “porous” border between England and Wales and to reduce transmission risk on public transport.

“It will become mandatory for people to wear a three-layer face covering while travelling,” he said.