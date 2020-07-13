Media player
Coronavirus: You'll need a face mask on the bus, train or taxi
Wearing a three-layer face covering will be mandatory in Wales for anyone on public transport.
Travellers on buses and trains will have to wear the masks, and also on taxi journeys.
The new rules will come into force on 27 July.
The announcement received a mixed reception from those using and working in public transport in Cardiff.
13 Jul 2020
