University freshers facing party ban in post-lockdown world

University freshers are set for a very different experience in a post-lockdown world.

Swansea University has plans to keep students safe in "bubbles" among flatmates.

That means there will be a ban on parties and having people to stay.

“The students, as young adults, have a responsibility to look after their welfare, not just themselves but also their flatmates and people on their various courses,” said Ceri Jones, who runs the university's accommodation.

13 August
Wales