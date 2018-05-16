'County lines' drug gang jailed

Eighteen members of a gang which flooded north Wales with millions of pounds of drugs have been jailed.

They were arrested during raids as part of the largest operation of its type ever carried out by North Wales Police.

Between April and July 2018, over 160,000 calls and texts were sent to the gang to order drugs.

The "county lines" operation, based on Merseyside, supplied drugs worth more than £2m mostly in Deeside and Anglesey, but also as far as Cornwall and Aberdeen.

On Friday the last of the gang were sentenced at Mold Crown Court.