The head of the UK's biggest special education school has said he fears Covid-19 will make it even more difficult for his pupils to find jobs.

Chris Britten, at Ysgol y Deri in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, said people with additional learning needs faced an even greater struggle for meaningful work.

Employers, he said, would likely be "swamped" with applicants.

Mr Britten was speaking after the school, which has 200 pupils aged between three and 19, welcomed cameras in for the first time for a three-part BBC documentary series.

One student, 16-year-old Luke, says he did not want people's sympathy - but he did want them to understand the challenges he faces.

A Special School is on BBC One Wales on Monday, 14 September at 20:30 BST. All three programmes in the series will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired.