A trip by more than a dozen men from the south Wales valleys to Doncaster was for a "bet and a pint", says the partner of one of those who returned with coronavirus.

About 15 individuals from an Abercynon social club in Rhondda Cynon Taf made the trip to celebrate the South Yorkshire town's horse racing event.

Donna Clifton said it was an annual trip from the Lindsay Constitutional Club, with the party heading straight to a pub and then a hotel in Doncaster.

The men did not attend the racecourse itself.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the group was part of a cluster of covid cases in the the county, which has been placed under new lockdown measures.