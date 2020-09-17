Children have spoken of their upset and sadness at being sent home from school to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

Public Health Wales said at least 50 schools across Wales have been affected after some pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

In Newport 245 Year Seven pupils were sent home from St Joseph's RC High School - one of 10 affected across the city.

One of those sent home was Ashleigh, who said she was "upset" not to be able to make friends at her new school.

And Billy, who attends Lliswerry High, said it was "sad" not to be able to play with friends.