Two further areas are now under "close watch" as coronavirus cases rise Wales.

Infection rates have risen from 20 per 100,000 people to 35 per 100,000 in the past week, the first minister said.

Mark Drakeford also said there was a "developing situation" in both Newport and Merthyr Tydfil.

Restrictions are already in place for those in Caerphilly county and Rhondda Cynon Taf.