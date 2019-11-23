A pledge to plant 140,000 native trees on Wales' Black Mountains is a pretty big statement of intent.

But not perhaps as big as the slogan advertising the plans, which have been cut into bracken on the hillside.

A giant 300m (980ft) message has been cut into the fern which can be seen for miles around.

It reads daw eto ddail ar fryn which organisers translate as there will be leaves on the mountain again.

The plans for Bryn Arw - which lies on the eastern edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire - are part of an initiative to plant one million trees on bracken banks and marginal agricultural land.