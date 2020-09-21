Michael Sheen urges people to get flu vaccine

Actor Michael Sheen has joined forces with a Welsh health board to urge people to get vaccinated against the flu.

The Hollywood star filmed a video for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board asking people to help the NHS cope against the backdrop of the covid pandemic by keeping flu at bay this winter.

It comes as Public Health Wales began its Wales-wide annual vaccination campaign on Monday.

Sheen, 51, said in the video: "They need our help to keep another potentially deadly virus at bay. The flu."