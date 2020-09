People and businesses have been reacting to the decision to impose local lockdowns in four more counties in south Wales.

Restrictions come into force in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Newport at 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

People will not be able to enter or leave those areas except for a limited number of exemptions, such as work.

Caerphilly went into lockdown on 8 September and Rhondda Cynon Taf followed on Thursday.