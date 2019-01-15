Tortoise owners in areas under lockdown in Wales are worried they will not be able to take them to specialist centres to hibernate, a sanctuary has said.

The International Tortoise Association runs temperature-controlled facility in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, and houses about 200 of the reptiles each winter.

But the charity said about a third of its 500 members live in areas facing restrictions, so were unable to travel.

Volunteer Celia Claypole said: "These are animals that are in danger."

Video journalist - Nick Hartley