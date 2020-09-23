First Minister Mark Drakeford said he hoped revellers did not consider the new 22:00 closing time for pubs as a “race” to drink as much alcohol as they can.

“I hope people in Wales, as I think the majority of people do, will continue to act sensibly, won't think of 10 o'clock as a race to consume as much alcohol as you can, in the last few minutes," he told the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing.

From 18:00 BST on Thursday, licensed premises must stop serving alcohol at 22:00 and off-licences and supermarkets must stop selling alcohol at the same time.

Mr Drakeford also announced a £500 payment to support people on low income who were asked to self-isolate.