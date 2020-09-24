A woman who lost her dad to Covid-19 just weeks after the death of her 27-year-old son in a car crash said she faced a "hard" Christmas.

John Griffiths, 78, died after testing positive for coronavirus, just months after losing his "close" grandson Rhun, himself a father-of-two, in a crash.

John's daughter and Rhun's mother, Linda Jones, from Abersoch, Gwynedd, said she gets anxiety when she is surrounded by crowds.

"I don't know what we are going to do for Christmas Day," Ms Jones said.

"We have to try, for the children, the grandchildren, my mum, because that's going to be hard. It's going to be really, really difficult."