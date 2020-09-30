As Black History Month begins across the UK, three trailblazers from Wales' black community say more needs to be done to address issues of inequality at the top of their industries.

TV producer Liana Steward, Swansea's first female black councillor Yvonne Jardin and artist and researcher Adeola Dewis have all made an impact in their field.

They hope their experiences can help the next generation of young black people to follow in their footsteps.

Filmed and edited by Nick Hartley.