Asylum seekers say being housed in a military training camp is reminding them of conflicts back home.

Protests and counter-protests have taken place this month at the site in Penally, Pembrokeshire, that could house up to 230 asylum seekers.

A group of men, from Iraq and Iran, told BBC Wales it was the first time they had been placed in military accommodation since arriving in the UK.

"We came from war but they put us in an army camp," one of the men said.

"We came here to save our lives."

The Home Office said it had "worked at pace" to provide suitable accommodation "during these unprecedented times".