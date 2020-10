It is a quarter of a century since Britpop legends Oasis released their record breaking album (What's The Story) Morning Glory.

Recorded at south Wales' Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, it was where the likes of Champagne Supernova and Roll With It came to life.

And one of the biggest hits was Wonderwall.

Noel Gallagher had big plans for recording the track - and it really did involve a wall.