Ariane Brumwell was furloughed from her job at a local newspaper in March.

The 25-year-old was then told in August the newspaper was "no longer viable" and she was being made redundant.

"I have no doubt in my mind that had it not been for Covid that I would still be in work and still reporting," she said.

The Prince's Trust says the pandemic has "magnified" barriers facing young people getting into work.

A survey for the charity, which trains young people to help them get a job, found 44% of 16 to 25-year-olds questioned thought their aspirations were lower since the pandemic began.