Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not want to introduce travel restrictions to stop people living in parts of England under lockdown going on holiday in Wales.

Under Welsh rules, no-one is allowed to enter or leave areas placed under local lockdown restrictions without a reasonable excuse.

But in England rules are different, and people can still leave their areas for leisure reasons.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has called on the prime minister to act, after residents and businesses raised concern about the spread of coronavirus.

But Mr Johnson said he "did not want to impose" travel restrictions across the UK.

"I think that we're all one country and people should exercise their common sense," he said.