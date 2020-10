A husband who lured his wife's lover to a remote farm before shooting him has been convicted of his murder.

Andrew Jones, 53, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, used his wife Rhiannon's secret mobile to arrange to meet Michael O'Leary, his trial heard.

Jones took a shotgun to confront Mr O'Leary, 55, of Nantgaredig, but denied plotting his murder.

He was found guilty by a majority verdict at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.