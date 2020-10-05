PC David Roberts-Ablett said he feared being infected with Covid-19 after a man with symptoms coughed in his face following his arrest in Cardiff.

"That was a very worrying moment, thinking have I now got Covid," said the officer.

He said he could react and protect himself if there was an indication he could be at risk of injury from "punches and kicks" while attending an incident.

"With Covid, you don't know," he said.

After further checks, the arrested man did not have Covid. He was subsequently jailed for 26 weeks.

PC Roberts-Ablett said waiting to find out if he had caught the virus did have a psychological effect and made him concerned whether he was putting others at risk.

Coughs or spits directed at key workers - or threats to do so - can be considered crimes if they were meant to harm or cause fear, with criminals charged with common assault.

"It's just absolutely appalling to weaponise a virus or disease against police officers and emergency service workers" said North Wales Police Federation general secretary Mark Jones.