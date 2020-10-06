Parents are calling for their children to be allowed to travel to train with their sports clubs, despite local lockdowns.

More than 8,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Welsh Government to make sports training a "reasonable excuse" for children to travel.

Parents say it would improve children's physical and mental wellbeing.

The Welsh Government said regulations were guided by expert advice.

Wendy Brady started the petition because here daughter Anya is being stopped from travelling from Monmouthshire to train with her athletics club in Newport.