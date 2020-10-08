Bosses in Wales' largest health board say they are preparing for a difficult winter, as Covid-19 piles on the pressure.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has plans to deal with a patient surge while maintaining essential services.

Doctors are keen to stress that people should not be put off from seeking medical help and said hospitals were still safe for patients.

But they also do not want people to put themselves at risk of catching coronavirus.

David Morgan Jones says it is just not worth it - after the hospital relief porter found himself in intensive care with Covid-19.