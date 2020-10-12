Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said "more people will die from coronavirus this winter" as he announced the prospect of a second national lockdown was being considered.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus press briefing on Monday, Mr Gething said the number of people admitted to hospital with the disease had increased by 100 in the past week.

He said there was expected to be a "corresponding increase" in the number of patients in intensive care.

"2020 has been a difficult year - we have all been through so much already - but we must be prepared for a difficult winter ahead of us," he concluded.